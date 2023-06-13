How To Get A Job At OpenAI, Developer Of ChatGPT

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company which owns ChatGPT, recently came to India with his team. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the launch of ChatGPT, it has been said that it is the biggest threat to jobs in the future. At the same time, people are eager to know how to get a job at OpenAI and how this company hires for ChatGPT.

During their visit to IIT Delhi, Sam Altman and his team were asked about their job openings, to which an engineer accompanying Altman said, “Make some cool products using the OpenAI API and send it to Sam Altman. This is the easiest way to get a job."

For hiring, OpenAI prioritises the practical knowledge of a candidate. They give their developers access to their powerful language model and AI capabilities to build projects. Those who are interested in working for OpenAI can show their capabilities by using OpenAI API to create their projects.

OpenAI also provides information about their job openings on their website. You can find more information on their ‘Careers’ page of the website. If you are interested in applying then you have to give some basic information like name, email address, phone number and resume. You also have to inform them of when you will be able to join the company in case of a selection. They help students outside of the US with immigration and sponsorship support or any situation based on the circumstances of the candidate.

Additionally, a candidate can also provide information on their professional media pages like LinkedIn or any other platform and send applications to OpenAI. If they can get through the process, then undoubtedly they would get the job they desire at the ChatGPT company. They just have to make sure that they have the right abilities within them.