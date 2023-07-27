How To Increase The Credit Card Limit And What Are Its Benefits

There is a growing trend of using credit cards these days. Along with this, customers with credit cards and a good CIBIL, or credit score, get calls from the bank to increase their credit limit. But do you know that there are many factors involved in deciding the credit card limit? Let’s take a look.

1. Income: Your income is the first thing to be considered before deciding on the credit card limit. The higher your income, the higher your credit card limit.

2. Credit Score: The higher your credit score, the higher your credit limit.

3. Credit Utilisation Ratio (CUR): The CUR states that if your credit card limit is up to Rs 2 lakh, out of which you have spent Rs 20,000, then your CUR will be 10 percent. Explain that a CUR of less than 30 percent means that your credit management is better. However, you can increase the credit limit to keep your CUR low.

How to increase the credit card limit:

1. You can request that the bank increase the credit card limit. However, it depends on many factors, like your credit history, credit score, and income.

2. If your income increases, you can increase the credit limit by informing the bank about it.

3. Sometimes, seeing the correct use of your credit card, banks also offer to increase the credit card limit.

4. In some cases, if your credit score meets the standards of the bank, the bank can increase the limit of your credit card.

Benefits of increasing credit card limits:

1. Better loans:

Increasing your credit limit improves your credit score. The bank is much more likely to offer you loans with a high credit score. This lets you manage your expenditures better in the long run and helps you get good deals on consumer, home, car, personal, or student loans at a later time in your life.

2. Increased liquidity:

The higher the limit, the more money you have access to. So it becomes easy for you to plan major expenses like electronics, furniture, travel, and more with your credit card. A higher credit card limit means you never have to postpone your purchases.

3. Better perks:

A high credit limit can also get you access to a higher variant of credit cards at some banks. And an upgrade to a credit card can be accompanied by luxurious perks like airport lounge access, railway lounge access, spa and golf discounts, and more.