How To Keep Your PAN, Aadhaar Safe? These Steps Can Prevent Fraud

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The best way to check for any fraudulent usage of your PAN Card is by checking CIBIL or any other credit report. (Photo: News18 Telugu)

Has someone misused your PAN, Aadhaar? Do you feel someone has misused your PAN, Aadhaar? Check how can you report it and how can you secure your these two documents to prevent any future misuse

PAN and Aadhaar are two key documents for a person in India. With digitalisation gaining pace prominently, online frauds are also increasingly posing threats. Recently, cybercriminals got credit cards issued after misusing PAN of celebrities including M S Dhoni, Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit. Here’s how you can secure your PAN and Aadhaar.

How Can You Avoid A PAN, Aadhaar Misuse?

1) Avoid entering your PAN and Aadhaar everywhere. Instead, wherever possible, use other ID details such as voter ID and driving licence, which are less vulnerable

2) Share your PAN and Aadhaar details only with authentic people or companies and sign its photocopies with the date

3) Avoid entering your full name and date of birth on online portals, including social media. These can be used to track your PAN

4) De-link Aadhaar card and bank accounts, if no longer a government mandate

5) Check your credit report regularly for any uninformed credit card issuance or loans

6) Avoid keeping PAN and Aadhaar in your phone’s gallery, or where they can be accessed easily in case of phone loss.

How to Check If Your PAN Card Has Been Fraudulently Used?

The best way to check for any fraudulent usage of your PAN Card is by checking the CIBIL report. The report contains all your loans and credit cards. If you find any credit card or loan in your CIBIL report that you did not get, immediately inform the authorities. Not only CIBIL, but reports from other credit information bureaus can also be used such as Equifax, Experian, Paytm, Bank Bazaar or CRIF High Mark.

If Your PAN is Misused, How To Report?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TIN NSDL

Step 2: Search for the customer care section on the home page, which will open a drop-down menu

Step 3: Open ‘Complaints/ Queries’ from the drop-down menu. Now, a complaint form will be opened.

Step 4: Fill in the detail required in the complaint form. Enter the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’.

