How To Legally Retrieve Property Deceptively Grabbed By Relatives

Property disputes are one of the most common problems among siblings and relatives. Properties tend to become a bone of contention among family members, irrespective of their financial situation. People want to ensure they get the majority share among the properties when they are being distributed, and for that, many people tend to deceive their family members. In a country like India, there’s a culture of holding the property jointly by the family, but as soon as the eldest member dies, there are disputes among the members to get the maximum share. There have been various cases where members of the same family have deceived one another in the matter of property.

Cancellation of Registry of the Land

If the land or the property has been deceitfully usurped, then, in most cases, it means that the person was wrongfully made to sign the contract letter for the sale of the property. If the registry of the usurped land is done, then the first step should be to immediately file an objection with the registrar and then apply for the cancellation of registration. But if the registry of the land is not done, then a request to cancel the registry should be sent immediately. Then, a case should be filed in civil court regarding the cancellation of the contract letter to get the land back.

Enact IPC Section 420

When land has been usurped deceitfully, a case is made under Section 420 of the IPC for wrongfully or fraudulently grabbing the land or property. If a person is forced to evict from the property using intimidation or has been deceived, then they can file their report at the police station under this section. A person can go to the District Court, Sub Registrar Office, Land Records Department, Nagar Panchayat, or Municipality for information or settlement of issues regarding land dispute matters.

While filing a case against family members for deceitfully usurping the land, a person should be able to prove the ownership of their land through their registry documents, account numbers, and transfer orders.