How to Place An Order Through ONDC? Know Details About This E-Commerce Platform

ONDC is currently the talk of the town even as users on social media are sharing screenshots of their orders and comparing them with Swiggy and Zomato. ONDC is offering food cheaper than Zomato and Swiggy. However, users are also flagging the shortcoming they are facing on the government’s e-commerce platform. Here’s what is the issue and how to place an order through ONDC.

How To Place An Order Through ONDC?

Step 1: To place an order through ONDC, one needs to visit the ONDC website - https://ondc.org/.

Step 2: After visiting the website, click on ‘Shop on ONDC’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select a platform through which you want to order and click on ‘Shop Now’. The currently available platforms are Paytm, Mystore, Craftsvilla, To Life Bani, Meesho, Pincode, and maginpin.

Step 4: Now, select the items you want and order as you do it on other platforms.

Step 5: Make payment. It’s done!

Users on the internet said they ordered burgers from both Swiggy/ Zomato and ONDC. They had a difference of about 60 per cent in prices. Swiggy/ Zomato offered a burger at about Rs 282, while ONDC offered the same burger at nearly Rs 109.

However, several users also shared the downside of the ONDC. Users are saying that Paytm ONDC is powered by Magicpin, then why not order on Magicpin only? People are also complaining of no customer support, no cash on delivery, no order tracking, the price difference is less than Rs 10 on average, no cancellation, and the need to update the address every time you order.

What Is ONDC?

It is an open technology network based on open protocol and will enable local commerce across segments, such as mobility, grocery, food order and delivery, hotel booking and travel, to be discovered and engaged by any network-enabled application.

The platform allows buyers and sellers to connect and transact with each other online, regardless of what other applications they use. The buyers and sellers do not have to use the same platform or same mobile app to have a transaction. They can use different applications and still do business transactions.

The benefits of ONDC include access to more buyers; better discoverability of products and cost; autonomy on terms because of multiple choices for being digitally visible; lower cost of doing business; and more options for value chain services like logistics and fulfilment.

