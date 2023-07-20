HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6.9% To Rs 2,556 Crore, Expenses Increase To Rs 12,167 Crore

HUL Q1 Results: FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday posted a 6.9 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,556 crore for the June 2023 quarter, against Rs 2,391 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income in the first quarter stood at Rs 15,679 crore as against Rs 14,757 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total expenses were higher at Rs 12,167 crore as compared to Rs 11,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.