HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6.9% To Rs 2,556 Crore, Expenses Increase To Rs 12,167 Crore
HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6.9% To Rs 2,556 Crore, Expenses Increase To Rs 12,167 Crore

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

HUL has declared its Q1 FY24 financial results.

HUL Q1 Results: Consolidated total income in the first quarter ended June 30 stands at Rs 15,679 crore as against Rs 14,757 crore a year ago

HUL Q1 Results: FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday posted a 6.9 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,556 crore for the June 2023 quarter, against Rs 2,391 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income in the first quarter stood at Rs 15,679 crore as against Rs 14,757 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total expenses were higher at Rs 12,167 crore as compared to Rs 11,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

