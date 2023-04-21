ICICI Bank Launches Summer Bonanza Offers; Special EMIs, Deals, Discounts; Check Details

ICICI Bank has launched ‘Summer Bonanza’ to offer its customers a wide range of deals and discounts across various categories such as mobiles & electronics, travel, online shopping, dining & food ordering, health & beauty, gifting and more along with special offers, according to a statement.

Offers are available across leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TataCliQ Luxury, Swiggy, Zomato and more. “This year, ICICI Bank has curated special EMI offers with the theme of ‘Beat the heat with EMIs’, which will allow customers to save more on purchases across mobiles, electronics, travel and online shopping categories while making it more affordable," according to a statement.

With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services. Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance.

ICICI Bank Offers On Mobiles and Electronics

Offers like an iPhone 14 at Rs 2,341 per month at a no extra-cost EMI and a MacBook Air at Rs 2,934 per month at select Apple Reseller stores

Discount of up to Rs 8,000 on OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo products

Up to Rs 5,000 discount at Croma retail store or website

Up to 22.5 per cent discount on brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Dell, Haier

Offers available on EMIs also

ICICI Bank Offers On Flight Tickets

Up to 15 per cent discount on leading online travel platforms like MakeMytrip, EasyMyTrip, Yatra and Paytm travel

Offers available on EMIs also

ICICI Bank Offers On Hotel Booking

Up to 25 per cent discount on domestic hotels, homestays, premium villas and international hotels on leading online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Yatra Offers available on EMIs also

ICICI Bank Offers On Bus Booking

Up to 25 per cent discount on bus travel with Easemytrip, Yatra and Paytm Travel

ICICI Bank Offers On Online Shopping

Exciting offers on leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Tata Cliq Luxury Dining and Food Delivery

Up to 15 per cent discount in-restaurant dining on Zomato & EazyDiner

Up to 20 per cent discount on food ordering with Swiggy and Zomato

ICICI Bank Offers On Gifting

Up to 20 per cent discount on Ferns and Petals and Florista

ICICI Bank Offers On Health and Beauty

Up to 15 per cent discount on PharmEasy, Tata Cliq Palette, HealthKart and The Sleep Company.

