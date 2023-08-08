Shower Of Savings: ICICI Bank Brings Monsoon Bonanza With Unbeatable Offers, Check Details Here

ICICI Bank has announced the launch of ‘Monsoon Bonanza’ on August 8 to provide customers with a wide range of deals and discounts on various categories. The customers can enjoy the benefits of the bonanza in the form of discounts and cashbacks of up to 50%, which can be availed using the Bank’s credit or debit cards and internet banking.

The Bank said attractive EMI offers are also available on credit and debit cards.

In the third edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the customers can avail exclusive offers from top brands like Flipkart, Apple, Dell, Samsung, LG, MakeMyTrip, OnePlus, Qatar Airways, Tata CliQ Luxury, Yatra and more. With special offers during Independence Day sale, this latest edition of Monsoon Bonanza, the Bank aims to provide its customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, packed with exciting deals and discounts across a wide range of products and services.

The Bank has announced offers under the Monsoon Bonanza in various categories including Laptops; Mobiles; Other Electronics; Fashion; Airways; Hotels; Online shopping and Grocery; Food ordering and Dining; Grooming and gifting; Health and Fitness and Entertainment:

Customers must note that there are terms and conditions associated with these offers and to know more about the same check the official website of the Bank.