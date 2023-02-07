If your Aadhaar card is older than ten years and you haven’t made any changes during that time, your Aadhaar card may be cancelled. This procedure has been started by UIDAI (The Unique Identification Authority of India), and many have had their Aadhaar cards made invalid. Whoever with an outdated Aadhaar card has not yet completed e-KYC, can go to the nearest UIDAI Aadhaar Service Center right away to have it updated, according to UIDAI. It has become mandatory now.

According to Nishu Shukla, who is in charge of UIDAI’s NCR Ghaziabad Aadhaar Service Center, e-KYC must have taken place during this time if there had been any type of Aadhaar card modification. However, a significant portion of people has not changed their residence, phone number, or any other way since the Aadhaar card was created. For these Aadhaar card holders, e-KYC is required.

Nishu Shukla said that the cost to conduct e-KYC is Rs 50. Two documents, comprising either a PAN card, voter card, utility bill, register, or passport have to be brought by the cardholder. In addition, if someone has an Aadhaar card from another state but is currently residing in Ghaziabad and wishes to keep their current address on their Aadhaar card, they can provide documentation of their previous residence. For this, there is no appointment necessary. He can visit the Ghaziabad Aadhaar Seva Kendra immediately to get the update completed. This applies to all states in the country. This task simply requires two to three minutes.

According to a UIDAI circular from August of last year, persons without an Aadhaar number or enrolment slip might not be able to get government subsidies and perks. To make it more difficult for people who don’t have an Aadhaar number to get government subsidies and benefits, the UIDAI circular was distributed to all central ministries and state governments.

Read all the Latest Business News here