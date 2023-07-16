Meet Neha Singh: IIT Bombay Topper & Entrepreneur With Ratan Tata's Investment In Her Startup

Meet Neha Singh, a remarkable woman who defied the odds and emerged as a successful startup owner. With a strong academic background as the topper at IIT Bombay, Neha’s entrepreneurial spirit propelled her to leave behind a high-paying job and pursue her dreams. She founded her own startup, which swiftly gained traction and amassed a staggering valuation of Rs 100 crore. Neha’s remarkable achievements attracted attention, leading to influential business figures investing in her venture.

After completing her studies at IIT Bombay and Leland Stanford Business University, Neha Singh secured a well-paying and secure position at the analytics company Sequoia Capital India. However, her innate entrepreneurial spirit always compelled her to pursue her own business venture.

Founded in 2013 by Neha Singh and her husband Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn is an online data tracking company that specialises in offering comprehensive global data on companies, catering to the needs of venture capitalists and corporate development offices.

Although the company began with limited capital, it has gained the support of influential figures such as Ratan Tata and Sachin and Binny Bansal, the founders of Flipkart.

Neha Singh openly shared her initial struggles, as Tracxn faced financial challenges with minimal to no revenue, leading her to forgo a salary for more than a year. Nevertheless, her exceptional idea and astute business acumen eventually impressed Ratan Tata, one of the prominent businessmen in the country.

Neha’s company, Tracxn, experienced a significant boost when Ratan Tata decided to invest an undisclosed amount in the business. This investment was instrumental in propelling the company’s growth.

Apart from Ratan Tata, prominent figures such as Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Sahil Barua from Delhivery, Mohandas Pai, and Nandan Nilekani also contributed to Tracxn’s success by extending their support and investments.

Following a decade of relentless dedication, Neha Singh and her husband successfully transformed Tracxn into a multi-crore company, generating a reported revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2022. Although the precise value of her net worth remains undisclosed, estimates suggest that Singh possesses total assets amounting to Rs 24.62 crore.