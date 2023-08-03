In Delhi, Tomato Prices Soar Again; Mother Dairy's Safal Selling It At Rs 259 Per Kg

The prices of tomatoes have again surged in the national capital with Mother Dairy selling the crop at Rs 259 per kg in its Safal retail stores, reported PTI. This is happening due to the sharp drop in supply from the key producing regions of India, due to heavy rains which damaged the crops before their harvest. The average retail price in Delhi was Rs 203 per kg.

The supply of tomatoes at Azadpur Mandi, which is Asia’s largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market was reduced by 15 per cent on Wednesday. This is because only six small trucks came from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with tomatoes on Wednesday.

The Mother Dairy spokesperson told the media that the supply of tomatoes has been affected across the country for the last two months due to weather abnormalities. “In the last two days, arrivals in Azadpur, which is the main feeder for Delhi, have also dropped drastically. Due to short supply, prices have sharply shot up in wholesale, resulting in impact at retail prices too," he added.

The central government had earlier intervened to control the tomato prices by selling them at a lower rate through Safal outlets since July 14, however, the prices were increased again due to less supply.

Azadpur Tomato Association President Ashok Kaushik also said that in the last three days, the arrival of tomatoes has reduced as the crop has been damaged in the regions where it is majorly produced due to heavy rainfall. Kaushik, however, also mentioned that the supply of tomatoes is expected to be improved in the next ten days.

The consumers in Delhi can get tomatoes at just Rs 70 per kg, through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which will be delivered to their doorstep without any delivery charges. A consumer can order tomatoes maximum up to 2 kg through Paytm and MagicPin.