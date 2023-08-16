In SpiceJet’s Independence Day Special Sale, Airfares Start At Rs 1515; Details Inside

Indian airline SpiceJet has started an Independence Day sale over the booking of tickets between August 14 to August 20. This sale has reduced the cost of booking fares for domestic travelling and is also giving out flight vouchers. The airfares start at Rs 1,515 during this sale period for a one-way trip domestically. “You can also win free flight vouchers worth up to Rs 2000 and book preferred seats starting at just Rs 15,” read the statement published on the SpiceJet website. You can book the tickets for the travel period between August 15, 2023 to March 30, 2024. There are limited seats that are present under this offer. The sale fare will not be applicable for group bookings. It should be noted that this offer cannot be combined with any other offer present on the website. The booking of the flight ticket should only be done during the offer period. You can book your ticket through the SpiceJet website, M-sites, apps or through any travel agents.

Free vouchers are applicable for bookings done during this offer period. The flight coupons will only be available if the base fare of your ticket is Rs 2000. It will be available to the customer after 7 days from the end of the sale, as written on the SpiceJet website. You can also contact the airlines through their website if you don’t receive the voucher within the said amount of days.

As per the sales guideline, the free voucher will be issued to the lead passenger, whose email id has been used to book the sale fare ticket. The free flight coupon will be applicable on bookings worth Rs 8500. The customer can use the voucher for domestic and international bookings. It should also be noted that this voucher can only be used once.

Another important aspect of this sale includes the cost of the selection of the preferred seats. According to SpiceJet, now you can select your favourite seats for only Rs 15. The customer can also use this benefit if they have booked their tickets previously and the travel is pending. It can be availed on the ‘manage booking’ section of the website.