In This US Company, It's Mandatory To Take 20 Leaves Every Year

In the corporate world, taking leave is a big challenge for employees. But now a US-based startup company has made it compulsory for its employees to take at least 20 leaves in a year after the employees demanded a more flexible time-off policy. As per reports, there is no problem even if the company employees take more leaves. But it will monitor the number of leaves the employees take to guarantee that you have accomplished the target of 20 leaves or not.

In a recent media interaction, Go Nimbly’s director, Kyle Lacey said that this new leave policy implemented in the company had a good impact on the performance of the employees. He also shared that earlier he felt that giving unlimited leaves to the employees was neither right for the employees nor for the company. However, he has now rolled out a flexible type of policy in his company that is beneficial for both the company and the employees.

Usually, companies have a fixed leave policy. Earlier, Go Nimbly also had similar policies. Kyle stated that his company’s employees had long requested a flexible leave policy. Kyle expressed his opinion to the workers and asserted that the regulations cannot be altered. However, the employees kept sending in their requests and suggestions. After this, an overview was led inside the organisation and included questions concerning the time of strategy. Most of the employees responded in favour of the change.

After the survey results came in, the company made changes to its leave policies. The first change was that the employees would have to take at least 20 holidays in a year. On top of that, they can take more leave, but 20 leaves will be mandatory.

The company made its leave policy in such a way that the employees could take a week’s leave every quarter, and still achieve their quarterly targets. On the other hand, if the employee takes leave two-to-three times in a quarter, they can still be eligible for some percentage of the quarterly bonus.

With the flexible leave policy, the company ensures that the workflow of the company is maintained at any point in time. The company also offers parental leave separately in addition to its flexible leave policy. Kyle also said that his team is constantly getting feedback from employees after implementing the new leave policy. 94 per cent of employees are very happy with the flexible time policy, while 6 per cent are neutral.