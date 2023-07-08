Inactive PAN? THESE 15 Financial Transactions Cannot Be Performed; Check Details

In a bid to expand the tax base and streamline financial activities, the government introduced a new requirement for taxpayers. According to Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it was mandatory to link your Aadhaar number with your permanent account number (PAN) by June 30. Failure to do so could result in your PAN becoming inactive from July 1, 2023.

So, what does an inactive PAN mean for you? Well, it means that certain financial transactions will be affected, while others can still be carried out with some additional tax implications. Let’s take a closer look at the 15 financial transactions that cannot be performed with an inactive PAN.