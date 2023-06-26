What Are Index Funds? All You Need To Know About These Mutual Funds

Index mutual funds are a type of mutual funds that aims to replicate the performance of a specific market index, such as the Nifty 50 or S&P 500 Index. These funds invest in a portfolio of securities, such as stocks or bonds, that mirror the composition and weightage of the underlying index.

Index mutual funds are passively managed, meaning that the fund manager’s role is to track the performance of the chosen index rather than actively selecting individual securities. The fund manager will typically adjust the fund’s holdings periodically to maintain alignment with the index’s composition.

Also Read: Investing in Mutual Funds? Read This First

In other words, index mutual funds aim to closely replicate the weightage of each stock in the fund with the weightage of the stocks in the index it tracks. This approach is known as passive investment, where the fund manager constructs the fund’s portfolio by simply mirroring the index and strives to keep the portfolio aligned with the index at all times.

If the weight of a stock within the index changes, the fund manager must buy or sell units of the stock to have its weight in the portfolio aligned to that of the index. While passive management is easier to follow, the fund doesn’t always produce the same returns as that of the index due to tracking error.

Tracking error is a measure of how closely a mutual fund tracks its benchmark index. It is calculated as the standard deviation of the difference between the fund’s returns and the index’s returns over a period of time.

A low tracking error indicates that the fund is closely tracking the index, while a high tracking error indicates that the fund is not tracking the index as closely.

Index funds are ideal for those who don’t want to take the risk of investing in mutual funds or individual stocks but would like to gain from exposure to the broader market.

Before investing in index mutual funds or any investment product, it’s recommended to carefully review the fund, performance history, expense ratio, and consult with a financial advisor to ensure it aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.