India Cuts Windfall Tax on Petroleum Crude to Zero
1-MIN READ

India Cuts Windfall Tax on Petroleum Crude to Zero

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST

New Delhi, India

FILE PHOTO: An Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of the western city of Ahmedabad, India, February 10, 2016. (Image: REUTERS)

FILE PHOTO: An Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of the western city of Ahmedabad, India, February 10, 2016. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged at zero

India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees ($50.13) per tonne, effective May 16, according to a government notification.

It left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged at zero.

On May 1, the levy on petroleum crude was lowered to 4,100 rupees per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne.

    India last July had imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and ATF after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets.

    ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football.
    first published:May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST