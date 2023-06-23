India Generates 1.25 Crore Jobs Over 9 Years; Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav Reacts

During a recent press conference, Union Labor and Employment Minister Bhupinder Yadav showcased the significant expansion of employment opportunities in India over the last nine years. He revealed that an impressive 1.25 crore new jobs have been generated since 2014, citing data from institution-based labour surveys conducted by the ministry.

Yadav pointed to the data from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to support his statement. He noted that the number of pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 increased from 51 lakh in 2014-15 to 72 lakh in 2021-22. Despite 22 lakh people retiring during this period, registrations under the EPFO’s social security scheme have continued to rise.

The minister also highlighted the substantial increase in registered subscribers, with the total number of EPFO subscribers growing from 15.84 crore in 2014-15 to 27.73 crore in 2021-22. He further mentioned the recent payroll data, which indicated 17.20 lakh net new additions of members in April, and the National Career Service (NCS) portal’s contribution in aggregating information about 1.39 crore job vacancies over the past nine years.

Yadav emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of both organized and unorganized workers, aligning with the principles of ‘Sewa, Sushasan, and Kalyaan’ and the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Additionally, he unveiled the e-labour portal, enabling the registration of unorganized sector workers through the Jan Dhan Aadhaar Mobile (JAM) framework. Over 30 crore workers from 400 industries have already registered on the e-Shram Portal. Yadav also highlighted the upcoming results of field-based surveys, which will play a vital role in shaping evidence-based policies.