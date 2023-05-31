India Q4 GDP LIVE: Jan-Mar 2023 GDP Data To Out Today; What To Expect?

India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: The official data of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter four (January-March 2023) of financial year 2022-23 will be released today by National Statistical Office. In February, NSO’s GDP data for the third quarter Q3 FY23) was released stating Indian economy grew by 4.4 % in October-December 2022 compared to 11.2 % year ago.

India’s economic growth in 2021-22 revised upwards to 9.1 % from 8.7 % earlier. The economy to grow at 7 % in 2022-23, government data had said. Read More