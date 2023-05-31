India Q4 GDP LIVE: Jan-Mar 2023 GDP Data To Out Today; What To Expect?

Live now
Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 15:18 IST
New Delhi, India
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: The official data of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter four (January-March 2023) of financial year 2022-23 will be released today by National Statistical Office. In February, NSO’s GDP data for the third quarter Q3 FY23) was released stating Indian economy grew by 4.4 % in October-December 2022 compared to 11.2 % year ago.
India’s economic growth in 2021-22 revised upwards to 9.1 % from 8.7 % earlier. The economy to grow at 7 % in 2022-23, government data had said. Read More
As per Mitul Shah – Head of Research at Reliance Securities, India is due to report its 4QFY23 GDP data today evening. The IMD has reiterated its previous forecast of a normal monsoon (96% of LPA) this year. This augurs well for the agriculture and allied sectors and should help boost kharif output. It will boost farm income and will be a tailwind for overall rural consumption benefitting sectors such as automobiles, fertilizers, agrochemicals and FMCG. It will also help tame inflation and boost hopes of a dovish monetary policy in 2HFY24.
A poll by Reuters, last week, of 56 economists pegs Q4 FY23 growth at 5 per cent. An earlier poll by the wire agency, in April, of 45 economists, pegged FY23 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent. However, most analysts now say FY23 growth will at least be 7 per cent, or could even top that. A poll of 15 analysts by Moneycontrol.com sees Q4 FY23 GDP growth at 5.1 per cent.
According to the Fiscal Policy statement in February 2023, the Nominal GDP has been projected to grow at 15.4 % year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY2022-23 as against 19.5% in 2021-22. The real GDP is projected to grow by 7% (Y-o-Y) relative to 8.7% in 2021-22.
On 18 May, Morgan Stanley said that India is poised to grow at 6.2% in the current financial year 2023-24 with improving macro stability.
“We see healthy balance sheets sustaining the robust trends in domestic demand. Improving macro stability means the monetary policy will not have to turn restrictive, allowing the economic expansion to continue,” the report said.
Paras Jasrai, senior analyst at the Ind-Ra ratings agency said, “Ind-Ra expects the services surplus to come in at a record high of around $42 billion in Q1 FY24.” He noted that services demand has held firm despite global goods demand remaining anaemic. According to government data last month, Service exports jumped over 40% in FY23.
The 10 Big Changes
In a Bloomberg survey economists predicted that India’s resilient growth could reassure RBI that its monetary tightening hasn’t taken a big toll on the economy and also give it more room to pause for a second time. Shaktikanta Das also floated the possibility last week that the previous year’s growth could be more than 7% as data showed momentum in the latest quarter.
India’s unemployment data was high during the January-March quarter. The joblessness rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8% during January-March 2023 from 8.2% a year ago, the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) showed.
In the latest media statement, the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das estimated GDP growth to be 7% for FY2023, and added “won’t be more surprised if GDP growth for FY23 comes above 7%”.
Das said India should be able to record GDP growth close to 6.5% in FY24.
Q3 GDP growth data FY2023: The Indian economy declined to 4.4% in the October to December quarter as compared to the preceding quarter.
Q2 GDP data FY2023: India’s economy showed a growth of 6.3% between July-September 2022.
Q1 GDP data FY2023: The GDP of India from April -June Quarter 1 in fiscal year 2023 rose 13.5%.
As per the latest projections, India’s GDP has grown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, against the growth of 4.4% in the preceding quarter. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Q4 estimates, India’s real GDP growth will stand at 5.1%.
The central government’s fiscal deficit touched 67.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of January due to higher expenses and lower revenue realisations, the February data release had said.
In the first advance estimates of the national income for FY23 in early January, the NSO estimated the Indian economy to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23, as against 8.7 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
In the previous quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), India’s GDP had grown 6.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, according to the RBI’s annual report 2022-23 released on Tuesday, India’s GDP growth for 2023-24 was projected at 6.5 per cent amid softer global commodity and food prices, and good rabi crop prospects, among others. It said that domestic economic activity does face challenges from an uninspiring global outlook going forward, but resilient domestic macroeconomic and financial conditions expected dividends.