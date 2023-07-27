India To Soon Roll Out Indiasize Project; Know What It Is

India will soon roll out an INDIAsize project for clothing, Ministry of Textile secretary Rachna Shah has said. This project includes measurements and standards designed to better suit Indian body types. According to the secretary, the Indians will be able to purchase clothes that will fit them perfectly, after the release of INDIAsize. As of now, Indians purchase clothes on the lines of standardized sizes, available in the US and UK. These sizes are S, M, L, XL, and XXL, and can’t match the height, weight, and other specific measurements of Indian body types sometimes. This leads to fitting-related problems. The Textiles Secretary also said that the government aims to take the domestic technical textiles segment to USD 40-50 billion. According to her, the government plans to accomplish this in the next five years or so, from USD 22 billion at present.

According to a report published in The Economic Times, this project will help garment manufacturers tailor their cuts closer to the actual body types of Indian consumers. As per the report, a similar exercise is being done for the footwear as well.

Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani also addressed the issue of India not having its country-specific apparel size in 2019. She raised this issue at the Textile Conclave at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Irani headed the Textiles Ministry at that time. “In the apparel export segment, one of the biggest challenges is that the UK has its size, the US has its size, and Europe has its size of measurement. But, India does not have it (size of apparels, such as 42, 44, and XL)," she said.

Irani said that the central government will soon launch the ‘Size India’ project for the entire country. She also said that it will be a first-of-its-kind project in Indian history and added that a study will be undertaken for it as well. According to Irani, the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had allotted over Rs 1,800 crore in the last 4.5 years to Gujarat. This money was utilised for the upgradation of technology in the textile sector.