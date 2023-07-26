India Tops List Of World’s Most Impatient Online Shoppers: Report

The convenience of online shopping has revolutionised the way consumers access products and services. From groceries to electronic gadgets, e-commerce sites have made it possible for customers to have their desired items delivered right to their doorstep. The recent global report by Wunderman Thompson has shed light on an interesting trend - Indians have emerged as the world’s most impatient online shoppers.

According to the report, nearly 38% of Indian consumers expect their deliveries to arrive in under two hours. This insatiable appetite for quick deliveries has become a driving force in the e-commerce industry. Aadit Palicha, the co-founder of the quick commerce platform Zepto, affirmed that Indian customers have a strong preference for fast delivery, evident in their customer retention data and interactions with customers.

Several quick grocery platforms in India, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Dunzo, Big Basket Now, and Zepto, have capitalized on this demand by promising to deliver groceries within an average time frame of just 30 minutes. These companies have experienced rapid growth, but they also acknowledge the challenges of building the necessary capabilities and infrastructure to support the quick delivery model.

The quick commerce segment, which encompasses tech-led retail, commerce, and services, is witnessing unprecedented growth, with no signs of slowing down. The report highlights that India holds the top position globally, with 45% of digital products being purchased online. This high percentage of online purchases places more pressure on retailers and brands to provide positive customer experiences.

In response to this demand, 72% of consumers worldwide have stated that they will not shop with retailers, brands, or marketplaces that fail to meet their expectations. As online shopping becomes increasingly prevalent, consumers expect seamless and efficient services, especially when it comes to prompt deliveries.

The report also sheds light on an intriguing aspect of Indian online shopping behaviour - the relatively high rate of product returns. Indians rank second in the world, with 37% of products being returned, trailing only behind the UAE. This indicates that while Indian consumers are demanding fast deliveries and convenience, they also place a strong emphasis on quality and satisfaction with their purchases.

For e-commerce businesses, this presents a dual challenge. On one hand, they must invest in robust logistics and delivery systems to meet the rising expectations of quick delivery. On the other hand, they need to focus on product quality and customer satisfaction to minimize returns and build long-term loyalty.

As the online shopping landscape continues to evolve, companies in India and around the world must adapt their strategies to cater to the changing preferences and demands of consumers. Investing in advanced logistics, adopting innovative technologies, and providing exceptional customer experiences will be critical to thrive in this highly competitive market.