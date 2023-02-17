Indian CEOs Rule The World: As Neal Mohan Becomes YouTube CEO, Here's A Look at Indian-Origin Top Bosses Globally

Neal Mohan has become the latest person to join the list of Indian-origin CEOs globally. The development comes after Susan Wojcicki has stepped down as the CEO of the video-streaming platform. Mohan is the chief product officer at YouTube.

A Stanford graduate, Mohan joined Google in 2008. He is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music. Mohan has also worked with Microsoft, and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe. Here’s the list of Indian-origin CEOs of multinational companies:

Google CEO: Sundar Pichai

Google is the most popular internet search engine. Sundar Pichai was appointed its CEO on August 10, 2015.

Microsoft CEO: Satya Nadella

Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world. The US-based company also produces consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Satya Nadella was announced as the new CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. He is the third CEO in Microsoft’s history, after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe is a US-based multinational computer software company. Its flagship products are Adobe Photoshop image editing software, Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software, and Adobe Acrobat Reader, among others. Shantanu Narayen was appointed as Adobe CEO in December 2007. He is now chairman, president and CEO of the company.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

The US-based IBM produces and sells computer hardware and software, as well as cloud computing and data analytics. Arvind Krishna has been serving as CEO and chairman of IBM since April 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Startbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan is joined the list of India-origin CEOs globally in September 2022. He was named as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the world’s biggest coffee chain Starbucks last year.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair

Chanel is a french luxury fashion house. Leena Nair was appointed as its Global Chief Executive in December 2021.

Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria

Bata is a Switzerland-based multinational footwear, apparel and fashion accessories maker. Its footwears are very popular in India. Sandeep Kataria was elevated as the company’s group CEO in August 2021.

VMWare CEO Raghu Raghuram

VMware is a US-based cloud computing and virtualisation technology company. Raghu Raghuram was named its CEO in May 2021.

Among other Indian CEOs are: the world’s leading food and drug retailer Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran, US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora, Switzerland-based global healthcare company Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, US-based computer networking company Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal, hybrid cloud data services and data management company NetApp CEO George Kurian.

Here’s the Indian-Origin CEOs List Globally:

YouTube - Neal Mohan

Google - Sundar Pichai

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

IBM - Arvind Krishna

Adobe- Shantanu Narayen

Starbucks - Laxman Narasimhan

Chanel - Leena Nair

Palo Alto - Nikesh Arora

Vimeo - Anjali Sood

VMWare - Raghu Raghuram

FedEx- Raj Subramaniam

Ogilvy - Devika Bulchandani

Google Cloud, NetApp - Kurian Brothers.

Read all the Latest Business News here