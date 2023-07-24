Indian Employees Prefer Hybrid And Flexible Work Mode, Reveals New Survey

Work-from-home (WFH) setup made its way during the Covid-19 pandemic and has increased rapidly ever since. According to reports, even though Covid-19 cases have now come down in most parts of the world, people prefer WFH. A large number of employees give more importance to this flexible system and are ready to compromise on their salary as well for this. Experts believe that companies that allow employees to work from home or any other place, instead of the office, are attracting more talented employees. Indian jobseekers value flexibility over salary finds a new survey. The latest survey titled The Job Search Process: A Look from the Inside Out, was conducted to know the preferences, challenges, and aspirations of the employees amid this global economic shift.

According to the survey, 71% of Indian employees choose work flexibility as their crucial parameter. This includes freedom to work from home, flexibility in working hours, and the convenience of taking breaks. Along with this, 70% of Indian job seekers prefer work modes such as hybrid or remote work arrangements.

The survey also showed that 63% of job searchers prefer working in a hybrid environment, which allows them to spend some days working from home and the rest of the time working in an office. Larger organisations are more likely to go for the desired flexibility, with 51% of employers stating that they do.

Earlier, there was a survey in America regarding WFH, in which the employees working from home permanently refused to come to the office and said that they were ready to take less salary for this. Along with these, some employees are ready to compromise with the facilities, but they want to get a better package in case they work from the office.

To provide relief to the employees, many companies including Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Airbnb and Adecco India have given their employees work from home. Many companies believe that this will benefit employees’ productivity and satisfaction.