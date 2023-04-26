Indian Farmers Adapted To Temperature Changes For Rice, Maize But Not Wheat: Study

Researchers from the University of Illinois, US, have used the data of more than 60 years to find out how climatic changes affected the yields of major cereal crops In India. They found that Indian farmers were able to adapt to the changes in temperature for rice and maize but not wheat. This research is published in the Agricultural Economics Journal and was conducted to study the long and short-term impacts of climate change on crops.

Increased precipitation has enhanced the rice yield but it had an adverse impact on the yields of wheat and maize. Madhu Khanna, the author of the study, told PTI, “We also found that farmers are customising their strategies across different regions and crops. For example, heat-prone districts fared better to higher temperatures compared to districts in colder regions." Madhu also said that research is conducted every year to know the impact of climatic changes. But this research can only give insight into the seasonal changes, not the climatic deviations. Madhu is also a professor of agriculture and consumer economics.

Surender Kumar, a professor of economics at the University of Delhi, told PTI that higher productive regions have better irrigation facilities. According to Surender Kumar, these regions are less dependent on the monsoon as well. He said that this is why the difference between long and short-term impacts is negligible.

Speaking of the effects of climate change on crops, according to Prevention Web, India can help its farmers face the threat of climatic change in the following ways-

Smart Irrigation- There is an urgent need for Smart Irrigation systems considering the depleting groundwater resources. Smart irrigation systems like drip, sprinklers and efficient water management should be made a priority. They should be allocated across the country wherever needed.

Crop Insurance Programme- An effective crop insurance programme is required to protect farmers from the uncertainty caused by climatic change. Many farmers are paying for crop insurance programmes but they provide them with negligible protection. The system needs overhauling so that farmers can be protected by fewer premiums and long-term insurance coverage.

Inter-Crop Adaptation- According to Vis Taraz of Smith College, farmers can practice inter-crop adaptation. In this process, they plant more heat-resistant crops, such as sorghum or maize.

