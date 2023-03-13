Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Indian Oil have unveiled a co-branded fuel credit card that offers excellent rewards. The RuPay network accepts the Indian Oil Kotak Credit Card. The card was introduced at a gathering in Mumbai. Customers with the Indian Oil Kotak Credit Card can accrue credit points by filling up at any of the nation’s Indian Oil gas stations. You can use these reward points at Indian Oil gas stations to get free petrol.

Indian Oil Kotak Credit Card highlights:

Earn up to Rs. 300 in reward points each month by filling up at Indian Oil gas outlets.

Earn 2 per cent back in the form of rewards points on purchases made for restaurants, groceries, and other items, up to Rs 200 per month.

Earn up to Rs 100 per month in gasoline surcharge waivers of 1%.

Up to 48 days of interest-free loans are allowed.

Smart-EMI

Zero liability for missing cards

Tap-and-pay contactless card

With a nationwide network of more than 34,000 gas stations, Indian Oil is the biggest oil marketing business in the world. Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (of Retail Sales- North & East of Indian Oil) said the collaboration aims to improve customer value propositions and experiences. He hopes that a partnership with Kotak Mahindra is the ideal addition for seamless and improved offerings to customers. The Indian Oil and Kotak Credit card facility is exclusively launched on the RuPay platform and might strengthen the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India.

To quote Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, “The product has been designed to encourage customers to put all their purchases on this card. The strong brand and distribution network of Indian Oil is a great strength of this partnership.” He further said that the Rupay platform will help them to extend innovative payment solutions to customers and drive wider adoption of digital payments.

Rajeeth Pillai, Chief of Relationship Management and Marketing, at National Payments Corporation of India said, “The Indian Oil Kotak RuPay Credit Card will give the cardholders a host of privileges on fuel, grocery, and dining spending, creating a seamless payment experience with RuPay Contactless technology,"

