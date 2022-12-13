Indian Overseas Bank Increases Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Under Rs 2 Crore

One of the top public sector lenders, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of December 10, according to the bank’s official website. The bank increased FD rates across a range of tenors in response to the change by up to 20 basis points (bps). On deposits expiring in the next seven days to three years and beyond, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.50%.

The bank increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 45 days by 15 bps, from 3.60% to 3.75%. IOB increased the interest rate on deposits maturing in the next 46 to 90 days by 20 bps, from 3.85% to 4.05%. The bank would continue to offer interest rates of 4.20% on fixed-rate debt (FDs) with 91-179-day maturities, 4.85% on 180-269-day deposits, and 5.25% on 270-day to one-year maturities.

Deposits maturing in 1 to 2 years (apart from 444 days) will now earn an interest rate of 6.40%, up from the previous rate of 6.30% by 10 basis points, while those maturing in 444 days will now earn an interest rate of 6.55%, up from the previous rate of 6.40% by 15 basis points. On deposits expiring in 2 years to less than 3 years (excluding 1000 days) and 3 years and above, IOB increased interest rates by 10 basis points, from 6.30% to 6.40% and 6.40% to 6.50%, respectively.

The additional rate of 0.75% will be for super senior citizens (aged 80 years and beyond) and the additional rate of 0.50% for senior citizens continues. For the September-end quarter, IOB reported 59.52 lakhs registered users for mobile banking, 23.82 lakhs for internet banking, 63.04 lakhs for UPI, 3438 ATMs / CDMs, 2389 kiosks for printing passbooks, 15 Bank on Wheels, and total of 3214 domestic branches and 2228 BCs.

