Indian Overseas Bank Revises Savings Account Interest Rates

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Sunday revised its savings account interest rates. These changes will go into effect today, April 10, 2023. The account holders in IOB would get interest rates up to 2.90% from now on. The decision comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das did not change the repo rate and has maintained it at 6.5 per cent.

According to IOB, the bank provides an interest rate of 2.75 per cent on savings account balances up to Rs 25 lakh, 2.75 per cent on balances between Rs 25 lakh and R 1 crore, and 2.90 per cent on balances over Rs 1 crore. These interest rates apply to domestic savings accounts as well as non-resident, NRO and NRE accounts, whether or not they have a chequebook option.

IOB, however, recently changed the interest rates it charges for fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore. The bank increased interest rates on a select few tenors by up to 40 basis points while decreasing interest rates on a select number of tenors by up to 50 basis points. Deposits that mature in 444 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent instead of 7 per cent. The current FD rates for IOB are in effect from April 10, 2023.

The IOB Tax Saver Deposit’s interest will carry over at a rate of 6.50 per cent. The super senior citizens’ additional rate of 0.75 per cent as well as the senior citizens’ additional rate of 0.50 per cent are still in place. The bank’s net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 2.43 per cent and its profit for the three months ending December 31, 2022, was Rs 555 crore, both of which were within the limits imposed by the RBI.

During the quarter, the GNPA fell by Rs 393.14 crore while the GNPA ratio rose to 8.19 per cent from 8.53 per cent in September 2022. The provision coverage ratio for Q3FY23 was 91.34 per cent in comparison to the PCR for September 2022 of 90.94 per cent.

