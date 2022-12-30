Indian Railways Offers Insurance Up To Rs 10 Lakh. Know How To Avail It

The Indian Rail Network is one of the largest rail networks in the world. Every day, thousands of passengers avail the facilities of Indian Railways trains. Railways take numerous measures to ensure the comfort and safety of their customers. It also provides insurance coverage to a passenger in the event of his death or injury in a train accident. The sum insured can be up to Rs 10 lakh. This facility of railways is called Railways Travel Insurance.

Railway passengers can get insurance up to Rs 10 lakh by paying a premium of less than one rupee. Railway travel insurance is available to passengers who book train tickets online. This facility is available to every passenger, but very few people use this special facility of railways due to a lack of awareness and knowledge about it.

When you book railway tickets online, the option of railway travel insurance pops up on the website. Pick the insurance option without a doubt the next time you make a reservation. It costs only minimal extra bucks. When you select the insurance option, a link will be sent to your e-mail ID and mobile number. This link belongs to the insurance company. Go to this link and fill in Nominee Details. An insurance claim is possible only when there is a nominee in the insurance policy.

In the event of a train accident, the passenger receives compensation from insurance in accordance with the loss incurred. Rs. 10 lakh is paid as insurance in the event of a passenger’s death in a train accident. The railway passenger receives Rs 10 lakh even if the accident leaves him permanently crippled. 7.5 lakh rupees are given for partial disability. In the event of injury, hospital costs are covered up to Rs. 2 lakh. The insurance provider will additionally pay Rs 10,000 for the transportation of the deceased person’s mortal remains in the event of a train passenger’s death.

In case of a rail accident, the insured, the nominee or his successor can file a claim. An insurance claim has to be filed by going to the office of the company. Some paperwork has to be done for this. Insurance can be claimed within 4 months of the train accident

