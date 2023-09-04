Indian Railways Utilises 54% Of Funds In Passenger Safety And Infrastructure

Prioritising the safety of passengers commuting by train, the Indian Railways has utilised about 54 per cent of the funds (capital expenditure) in the last few months, as compared to the same period in the previous year. Reportedly, it has also invested its money in various infrastructure like new lines, doubling, gauge conversion and enhancing passenger facilities between the time period of April 1 to August 31.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Railways, the national transport has utilised about 48 per cent of the capital expenditure in the first five months of this financial year till August 2023. The statement read, “Safety of passengers is of paramount importance in the Railways. A significant amount has been invested in enhancing security-related functions.”

The revenue earned by Indian Railways is Rs 1 lakh crore. It includes freight segment, passenger segment and other miscellaneous revenues.

Indian Railways has shown amazing performance in its freight operations after it achieved the target of 634.66 MT from April 1, 2023, to August 31, 2023, in comparison to 620.88 MT in the corresponding period last year. Specifically, coal transport has seen a significant increase with 311.53 MT moved during the five months this year, than 305.39 MT last year.

Furthermore, a substantial 26 per rise in the transportation of automobiles via rail. It resulted in a 24.5 per cent increase in earnings from the automobile sector. In August 2022, the loading volume was 119.33 MT which surged to 126.95 MT in August 2023, an impressive growth of 6.38 per cent.

During this time period, fertiliser loading also saw a surge to 24.12 MT from last year’s 22.25 MT, marking an 8.45 per cent increase. Similarly, cement loading witnessed an impressive growth of 6.48 per cent. It reached 63.29 MT, while in 2022, it was 59.44 MT. Container services loading increased to 34.31 MT from 32.6 MT in the same period last year, showcasing a 5.22 per cent rise. Regarding petroleum, oils, and lubricants (POL), the loading reached 20.59 MT, compared to last year’s 19.91 MT, showing a 3.41 per cent increase.