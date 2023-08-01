India's 8 Core Sectors Grew At 8.2% In June, Highest In 5 Months: Ministry Of Commerce

On July 31, the Ministry of Commerce released a report revealing a remarkable 8.2% growth in India’s eight core sectors in June. This development was witnessed in the core sectors that include crude oil, cement, steel, coal, fertilisers, refinery products, electricity and natural gas. This growth marked the highest in the past five months, surpassing the 5.0% growth observed in May, which itself had improved from the previous figure of 4.3%. Comparatively, last year, the core sector experienced a growth rate of 13.1%.

Notably, six out of the eight sectors demonstrated substantial improvement last month. However, both the fertiliser and cement sectors displayed a slower growth rate when compared to May on a year-on-year basis. Of these two, the cement sector experienced higher growth, standing at 9.4%, while fertiliser output grew by 3.4%. This was notably lower than the growth observed in May, where the fertiliser output was at 9.7%.

Among the various sectors, the crude oil sector showed a growth of 0.6% in June, recovering from a decline of 1.9% in May. The electricity sector also exhibited significant progress due to the delayed onset of the monsoon, with electricity production increasing by 3.3% in June compared to just 0.8% in May. Additionally, the coal sector experienced a robust growth of 9.8%, while the steel sector witnessed a remarkable surge of 21.9%, doubling the growth rate observed in May (10.9%). Notably, the steel industry boasts the highest output and growth among all the sectors.

The index of Industrial Production, covering more than 40% of the core industries, highlights the importance of these sectors in the overall economic landscape. Looking ahead, data on India’s industrial output for July will be released around the second week of August, with experts anticipating a growth range of 4-6% for June. As per the data released on July 12, industrial output had grown by 5.2% in May.