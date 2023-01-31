India's April-December 2022 Fiscal Deficit Hits 59.8% Of Full-FY23 Target

India’s fiscal deficit during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 9.93 lakh crore, or 59.8 per cent of the full-financial year target, according to the latest official data released on Tuesday. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit had stood at 50.4 per cent of the full-FY22 target.

The fiscal deficit is the difference between expenditure and revenue of the government.

According to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government’s total expenditure during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 28.18 lakh crore, which is 71.4 per cent of the Budget Estimate 2022-23.

The government’s total receipts stood at Rs 18.25 lakh crore, which is 79.9 per cent of the full fiscal year target.

Tax and non-tax revenues were 80.4 per cent and 79.5 per cent of the budgeted estimate, respectively, lower than 95.4 per cent and 106.7 per cent in the year-earlier period.

Read all the Latest Business News here