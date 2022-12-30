CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » India's April-November 2022 Fiscal Deficit Hits 58.9% Of Full-FY23 Target; Details Here
1-MIN READ

India's April-November 2022 Fiscal Deficit Hits 58.9% Of Full-FY23 Target; Details Here

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 17:19 IST

New Delhi, India

The government's total receipts stood at Rs 14,64,633 crore in the current financial year 2022-23 till November. (Photo: Reuters)

The Centre's total expenditure during the current fiscal till November stands at Rs 24,42,787 crore, which is 61.9 per cent of the FY23 BE of Rs 39,44,909 crore

India’s fiscal deficit during April-November 2022 stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore, or 58.9 per cent of the full-financial year target, according to the latest official data released on Friday. In the corresponding period last year, the deficit had stood at 46.2 per cent of the full-FY22 target.

The fiscal deficit is the difference between expenditure and revenue of the government.

According to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre’s total expenditure during April-November 2022 stood at Rs 24,42,787 crore, which is 61.9 per cent of the FY23 Budget Estimate of Rs 39,44,909 crore.

The government’s total receipts stood at Rs 14,64,633 crore in the current financial year 2022-23 till November. It is 64.1 per cent of the full financial year target of Rs 22,83,713 crore.

Tax and non-tax revenues were 63.3 per cent and 73.5 per cent of the FY23 Budget Estimate, narrower than 73.5 per cent and 91.8 per cent in year-earlier period.

Revenue deficit stood at 5.73 lakh crore rupees or 57.8 per cent of the fiscal year’s budget target, data showed.

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fiscal deficit
first published:December 30, 2022, 16:41 IST
last updated:December 30, 2022, 17:19 IST
