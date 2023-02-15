India's Exports Fall 6.58% YoY To $32.91 Billion In January; Trade Deficit At $17.75 Billion.

India’s exports in January 2023 fell 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion, compared with $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. The country’s trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

India’s Imports in January 2023 declined 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion, against $52.57 billion in the same month last year. During April-January this fiscal, however, the country’s merchandise exports rose by 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion. Imports during the period increased by 21.89 per cent to $602.20 billion.

In December 2022, India’s exports had also fallen 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion a year ago. Imports in December 2022 had also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year. The trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Read all the Latest Business News here