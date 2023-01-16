CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India's Exports in December 2022 Decline 12.2% To $34.48 Billion; Trade Deficit At $23.76 Billion

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 15:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.

India's merchandise trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November

India’s exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year. India’s merchandise trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November.

During April-December this fiscal the country’s overall exports rose by 9 per cent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to $551.7 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, India’s exports have held its head high.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

