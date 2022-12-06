India's GDP Expected To Grow 6.9% In 2022-23; Global Headwinds Remain: World Bank Report

India’s real GDP growth is expected to decline in the financial year 2022-23 amid a deteriorating external environment, according to the World Bank’s latest India Development Update report. It added that the GDP growth is expected to decline to 6.9 per cent in FY23.

The World Bank expects the inflation at 7.1 per cent in current financial year 2022-23.

However, the 6.9 per cent growth forecast for FY23 is higher than the World Bank’s earlier projection of 6.5 per cent given in October. Before this, the World Bank had estimated a growth of 7.5 per cent earlier. In October, it warned that spillovers from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global monetary tightening will weigh on the economic outlook.

The RBI expects the Indian economy to expand by 7 per cent in the current financial year 2022-23, lower than its earlier forecast of 7.2 per cent.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent in the September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23) as compared with 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The Indian economy had grown 13.5 per cent in the June 2022 quarter (Q1FY23). The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee had also expected GDP to grow 6.3 per cent during July-September 2022.

