India's Q2 GDP Grows At 6.3% Vs 8.4% A Year Ago

India’s Q2 GDP Growth: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 per cent in the September 2022 quarter (Q2FY23) as compared with 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the official data released on Wednesday. The Indian economy had grown 13.5 per cent in the June 2022 quarter (Q1FY23).

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 38.17 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.89 lakh crore in Q2 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.3 per cent as compared to 8.4 per cent in Q2 2021-22," according to an official statement.

According to the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), during July-September 2022, the country’s gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net product taxes and reflects growth in supply, grew 5.6 per cent, against 8.3 per cent a year ago.

The agriculture GVA during in the second quarter of the current financial year jumped 4.6 per cent, higher as compared with 3.2 per cent in Q2FY22.

India’s manufacturing GVA during July-September 2022 saw a contraction of 4.3 per cent, against a growth of 5.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

During Q2FY23, the country’s trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting registered a growth of 14.7 per cent, higher as compared with 9.6 per cent a year ago.

