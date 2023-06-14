CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » Business » India's Tata Steel Says 18 People Hospitalized After Steam Leak at Odisha Plant
1-MIN READ

India's Tata Steel Says 18 People Hospitalized After Steam Leak at Odisha Plant

Published By: Aparna Deb

Reuters

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Steel

Tata Steel

Indian steelmaking company Tata Steel on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant

Indian steel-making company Tata Steel on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant.

The company, a part of India’s Tata Group conglomerate, reported on Tuesday the accident occurred at its Meramandali BFPP2 power plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha during an inspection, leaving a few people injured and has started an internal investigation into the cause of the accident.

Tata Steel is among the country’s top steel-making companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. tata steel
first published:June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST