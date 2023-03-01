CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PANBank HolidaysLayoffsSEBIBank FD Interest Rates
Home » Business » India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE
1-MIN READ

India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE

Reuters

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in the previous month.

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in the previous month.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month

India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.45 per cent in February from 7.14 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate rose to 7.23 per cent from 6.48 per cent, the data showed.

Read all the Latest Business News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. unemployment
first published:March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST
last updated:March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST
Read More