IndiGo Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Net Profit At Rs 3,090.6 Crore in Q1

IndiGo Q1 Results: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 3,090.6 crore in the June quarter. It is the highest-ever quarterly profit and “reflects strong operational performance, execution of our strategy and favourable market conditions," the airline said in a release.

The company had a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in the 2022 June quarter.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 17,160.9 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

“We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

Recently, the company placed a new order for 500 aircraft and now it has an outstanding order book of nearly 1,000 aircraft.