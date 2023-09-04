IndiGo To Place Order For 10 Additional A320 Neo Family Aircraft

The country’s largest airline IndiGo has decided to place an order for another 10 A320 neo family aircraft. These planes will be in addition to the nearly 1,000 planes already ordered by the carrier.

The latest decision comes little over two months after IndiGo announced placing a firm order to buy 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus, which was one of the largest-ever aircraft purchases by an airline.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation said its board of directors, at their meeting on Monday, “approved placing the order for 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft with Airbus and execute the amendment agreement to the purchase agreement".

The filing also said “these 10 aircraft to be part of the original 300 aircraft order of 2019". On June 19, IndiGo had said that it is further defining its long-term future, well into the next decade, by placing a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft. “This will provide IndiGo a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035," the airline had said.

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 300 aircraft.