IndusInd Bank Reduces FD Interest Rates By 0.25%, Deets Inside

Fixed deposit interest rates sharply surged in 2022, which made FD investors happy because they had just dropped to their lowest levels in the previous two decades. Banks raised FD rates at the same time that the RBI raised the repo rate by a staggering 2.5 per cent in just 10 months, from May 2022 to February 2023.

However, now banks have slowed FD rate hikes, as the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged for the last two sessions of the Monetary Policy Committee meetings. Numerous banks have stopped raising interest rates and some have even started lowering FD rates on certain tenures.

IndusInd Bank has reduced its FD rates by 0.25 per cent. The bank has lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) for the time period of 1 year 7 months up to 2 years from 7.75 to 7.50 per cent for general citizens. The bank also offers an interest rate between 3.5 per cent to 7.50 per cent on a time period of 7 days to 10 years. The rates go into effect on August 5, 2023.

Let’s take a look at the IndusInd Bank FD rates for different periods of maturity:

1. Interest on FD maturing in 7 to 30 days – 3.50 per cent

2. Interest on FD maturing in 31 to 45 days – 3.75 per cent

3. Interest on FD maturing in 46 to 60 days – 4.25 per cent

4. Interest on FD maturing in 61 to 90 days – 4.60 per cent

5. Interest on FD maturing in 91 to 120 days – 4.75 per cent

6. Interest on FD maturing in 121 to 180 days – 5 per cent

7. Interest on FD maturing in 181 to 210 days – 5.85 per cent

8. Interest on FD maturing in 211 to 269 days – 6.1 per cent

9. Interest on FD maturing in 270 to 354 days – 6.35 per cent

10. Interest on FD maturing in 355 to 364 days – 6.35 per cent

11. Interest on FD maturing in 1 year to 1 year 6 months – 7.5 per cent

12. Interest on FDs maturing in 1 year to 6 months to 2 years – 7.5 per cent

13. Interest on FD of 2 years to 3 years – 7.5 per cent

14. Interest on FD of 3 years to 61 months – 7.25 per cent

15. Interest on FD of 5 years – 7.25 per cent