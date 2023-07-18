Narayana Murthy & Sudha Murty Donate Gold Conch, Tortoise Idol To Tirupati Lord Balaji

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty made a generous contribution on Monday by presenting a gold conch and a gold tortoise idol to Lord Balaji at Tirupati. These valuable items will be utilised for the cleansing of the idols at the temple located in Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned for their philanthropic endeavours, the couple has made a significant impact. In 2021, Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, pledged more than Rs 100 crore towards Covid relief initiatives.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu. @TTDevasthanams @yvsubbareddymp @Infosys @Infosys_nmurthy @AndhraPradeshCM… pic.twitter.com/xM5lfm7f77— S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) July 17, 2023

Murty recently expressed her belief that money holds relatively little importance to her compared to the value of entrepreneurship.

During an interview with Moneycontrol at the Startup Conclave in Bengaluru, the accomplished author and philanthropist stated, “My primary aim was never to accumulate wealth. Money, to me, does not possess significant importance. The creation of employment opportunities and the generation of wealth can elevate individuals living below the poverty line, and entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in achieving this."

Interestingly, Sudha Murty previously disclosed in an interview with that Infosys, presently boasting a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, commenced its journey with a loan of Rs 10,000 that she personally provided to Narayana Murthy in 1981.

Murty revealed that this sum originated from her personal emergency fund, which she had diligently saved over the years without her husband’s knowledge.

“When I got married, my mother advised me to always keep some money aside, solely for emergencies, and not to be used for purchasing clothes or jewelry," she recalled. Following her mother’s wisdom, Murty would secretly set aside a portion of her and her husband’s monthly income without his awareness.

By 1981, the emergency fund had accumulated to Rs 10,250, enabling Murty to become an “angel investor" in what would ultimately develop into Infosys—a global IT giant.