Honesty Unites Hearts: How Sudha Murty & Narayana Murthy's Marriage Is Inspiring?

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his philanthropist Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Murty are one of the most powerful billionaire couples in India. Their journey to success had its own fair share of ups and downs but it didn’t deter the couple’s determination. Sudha Murty belonged to a middle-class family when she married an unemployed Narayana Murthy. Despite facing rejection from her family, Sudha decided to remain by the future billionaire’s side during tough times. While most of us know the story of their success, not many are aware of how the power couple fell in love with each other.

How was Sudha Murty introduced to Narayan Murthy?

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Raveena Tandon and Guneet Monga, Sudha Murty divulged details about how the couple got introduced to each other. It all began when a friend of Sudha would bring her book with Narayana Murthy’s moniker but there was a twist. She said, “There was a friend of mine called Prasanna, who would bring me a book every day with Narayana Murthy’s name written on the first page along with names of various locations. ‘Narayana Murthy Istanbul’ ‘Narayana Murthy Peshawar’ I thought, is this Narayana Murthy fellow an international bus conductor?"

Sudha Murty’s first impression of Narayana Murthy

Prior to meeting Narayana Murthy in person, Sudha assumed the Infosys co-founder would be a man like a dashing film hero. She jokingly recalled, “When I was about to meet him, I thought he would look like a film’s hero, dashing and handsome, but when he opened the door, I thought who is this person, this little kid?"

Watch her hilarious confession below:

The first date

Apparently, when Narayana invited Sudha for dinner with other friends, she initially refused because she was the only girl in the group. Nevertheless, the Infosys’ co-founder managed to convince her. Thereafter, the duo became friends and eventually began dating each other.

The wedding

Even after facing several rejections from Sudha’s family, the lovebirds tied the knot in 1978 before Narayana Murthy left to complete a project in the US. Their marriage was a simple celebration amidst the presence of friends and family members and Sudha Murty worked as an engineer at the time.

In several media interactions, Sudha Murty has candidly spoken about their polar opposite personalities and their secret to a successful marriage. The power couple has always been keen on giving each other a respectable personal and professional space.

Now, nearly after 45 years of marriage, their bond still keeps growing strong. The couple is proud parents to two children including Akshata Murty who is married to the incumbent British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.