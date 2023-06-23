Inside Glimpses Of US State Dinner Hosted For PM Narendra Modi, Courtesy Anand Mahindra

Indian billionaire businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra delighted his Twitter followers to a captivating thread of pictures and videos from the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. The evening was a harmonious celebration of music as Mahindra revealed through his posts.

With a promise to share glimpses of the event, Mahindra’s Twitter thread started with a video showcasing talented musicians gracefully playing violins. The second tweet in the thread featured pictures captured inside the White House, showcasing multiple violin players focused on their skilful performances.

The highlight of the evening was a violin rendition of the iconic Hindi song “Ae mere watan ke logon" by the Marine band. Mahindra’s accompanying caption explained the familiarity of the tune and further enhanced the significance of the performance.

Adding to the musical extravaganza, Mahindra shared a video featuring virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell. The finale of the thread featured a renowned A Capella group from the University of Pennsylvania, enthralling the guests with their rendition of the Hindi song “Meri Umar k Nojawaano."

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

Mahindra’s Twitter posts swiftly gained attention and admiration, amassing over 3,02,000 views and counting. The engaging content also received approximately 7,000 likes and 602 retweets, with the comment section buzzing with delight and appreciation from his followers.

Social media users expressed their gratitude to Anand Mahindra for sharing these exclusive glimpses. One user commented, “TY Mr Mahindra for sharing these pictures and videos. These are heartening to see."

TY Mr Mahindra for sharing these pictures and videos.These are heartening to see !— PHOENIX 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@PHOENIX21PHOTON) June 23, 2023

Another user thanked him for including the public in such a prestigious event, stating, “Thank you, Sir, for making us part of this journey and honour!! Much appreciated!"

Thank you Sir for making us part of this journey and honour!! Much appreciated! #RISE— Himanshu Kadam (@not_chai_lover) June 23, 2023

The State Dinner itself was attended by around 400 guests, including prominent Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and esteemed Indian-origin entrepreneurs. Renowned global business leaders, such as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc, Satya Nadella, CEO and Chairman of Microsoft and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, also graced the event with their presence.

Representing the Indian government, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra were among the distinguished attendees. Notably, Indian-origin US representatives, including politicians Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi, were also present, further emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations.