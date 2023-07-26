Inside The Extravagant Lifestyle Of World's Wealthiest Saudi Royal Family

For almost a century, the House of Saud has held prominence in Saudi Arabia. It has established itself as one of the world’s richest and most powerful families with a net worth of $1.4 trillion. Known for their opulent lifestyle, they adorn themselves in expensive designer clothes and stay in luxurious hotels. Reports suggest that the wealth of the House of Saud exceeds that of the British royal family by a significant sixteen-fold margin.

Presently, Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud stands as the wealthiest member of the family, with an estimated net worth of nearly $20 billion. As for the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, their exact net worth remains undisclosed. Currently, the Saudi royal family is led by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. This illustrious family comprises approximately 15,000 members.

Located in Riyadh, the grand Al Yamama Palace serves as the official residence of the King of Saudi Arabia. This royal family possesses numerous luxurious and extravagant residences worldwide. Al Yamama Palace, constructed in 1983, covers an impressive 4 million square feet and showcases the beautiful local Najdi architectural style. This opulent palace boasts a staggering thousand rooms, along with additional features like a movie theatre, several swimming pools, and a mosque.

At the heart of Riyadh lies the esteemed Erga Palace, serving as a crucial office space for hosting courtier meetings, VIP entertainment, and government functions. It holds a special place in history, having welcomed former US President Barack Obama during his visit. As per CBS News reports, the palace exudes opulence, with gold-plated Kleenex dispensers adorning the surroundings, complementing the regal gold chairs that grace the premises.

The Saudi royal family owns several luxury cruise ships, including Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s $400 million Serene superyacht, complete with two helipads and a sports ground. They also have the world’s largest commercial plane, a Boeing 747-400, equipped with palatial arrangements. Turki bin Abdullah, another prominent member, boasts an impressive car collection worth $22 million, featuring extravagant models like the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce, Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, Mercedes Jeep, and Bentley, each valued at $1.2 million.