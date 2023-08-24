International Space Station To Antilia, Check World’s Most Expensive Things

All across the globe, there are many rich people who own luxurious and exquisite things that cost a fortune. From luxurious cars to huge mansions, people have their own unique ways of spending their money. Many people like to accumulate expensive things and make a collection out of them. Whenever there’s a discussion about the world’s most expensive things, we tend to include sports cars, properties and jewellery, but there are some other things as well. So, let’s look at some of the world’s most expensive things:

International Space Station

The world’s most expensive thing is not a car or a house, but a space station. According to reports, it took around 12 years to make it under the supervision of experts from all around the world. It was also reported that the whole International Space Station cost around $150 billion, i.e., Rs 12 lakh crore. The whopping amount can be used to build a whole new city.

History Supreme Yacht

The History Supreme Yacht is among the most expensive things in the world. It was designed by the UK’s Stuart Hughes and is owned by Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok, who is also the founder and owner of Shangri-La Hotels. It has been found that the yacht is made out of 100,000 kg of solid gold and platinum. It also has wine glasses that are made out of 18-carat diamonds and a centrepiece in the bedroom made out of a meteorite. The yacht costs around $4.8 billion.

Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope holds the record for being the most expensive telescope, worth $2.1 billion. It was first made in 1990 and has been used for understanding various discoveries and the age of the universe. The telescope uses 25-foot solar panels to harvest solar energy and enhances astronomers’ view of things in space.

Antilia

Antilia is the most expensive private home in the world. It is owned by Mukesh Ambani and has 27 floors. It has a ballroom, a 50-seat movie theatre and nine high-speed elevators. Apart from that, it also has three helipads, air traffic control and 168 vehicle parking spaces. It took about $2 billion to build the entire structure.

Air Force One Pvt Jet

The $3.2 billion Air Force One is the most expensive private jet in the world and is owned by the United States’ Air Force. It is a triple-decker and also has an advanced secure communication apparatus. It also has dining rooms and conference rooms for the US president, as well as an area that can be converted into a hospital.