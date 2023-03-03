Women have been at the forefront of the development of our country for a very long time. Despite facing so many challenges in society, the journey continues. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s take a look at the top Indian lady entrepreneurs.

Indra Krishnamurthy Nooyi:

Indra Nooyi, the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo, left the company in 2019 after serving for 24 years — half of which she served in the top position. In her role as CEO, she prevented a plan to split up PepsiCo, nearly doubled sales, and brought healthier products and eco-friendly practices. Her wealth is a result of the shares she received as a PepsiCo employee. Nooyi became a member of the Amazon board in 2019. She was born and raised in India and earned an MBA from Yale before becoming one of the few female Leaders in American business in 2006.

Additionally, she received the Padma Bhushan in 2007 in recognition of her perseverance and commitment. Indira Nooyi appears on the annual list of the wealthiest women in the world, which is undoubtedly an honour for our country.

Kiran Mazumdar

First-generation Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw founded Biocon Limited, Asia’s biggest manufacturer of insulin, in Bangalore, India, in 1978. She serves as the company’s executive director. She has won numerous prestigious awards and accolades along the way, including the Othmer Gold medal for her exceptional contribution to the advancement of science and chemistry, a spot on the Financial Times’ list of the world’s top 50 businesswomen in 2011, and a spot at number 65 on Forbes’ list of the top 100 most powerful women in the world in 2020.

Vandana Luthra

An Indian businesswoman named Vandana Luthra is the brain behind VLCC Health Care Ltd. VLCC was established by Luthra in 1989 as a spa and leisure facility in Safdarjung, New Delhi. It concentrated on weight-management plans based on dietary modification and exercise routines. VLCC Health Care Ltd. is well-known both domestically and abroad. It provides weight-loss programs and beauty services like sophisticated dermatology and cosmetology treatments and skin, body, and hair care.

The health and beauty services sector in India is most extensively and widely operated by Vandana Luthra Curls and Curves (VLCC). They currently run a network of 326 salons across 153 cities and 13 countries.

Vani Kola

Vani Kola, 51, is a well-known figure in the investor and entrepreneur community. She founded Kalaari Capital and is one of the busiest and most prosperous venture capitalists in India at the moment. Vani likes to work with first-time entrepreneurs and aids them in building strong, globally scaled businesses.

Additionally, as a result of her high success rate, she has developed a strong character for selecting the brightest young minds. She continues to concentrate on Indian technology companies, and through her Kalaari Capital, more than 50 businesses in the fields of e-commerce, mobile services, education, and healthcare have received funding nationwide.

Shahnaz Husain

The founder and managing director of Shahnaz Herbals Inc., a well-known Indian company. It is best known for its herbal cosmetics, especially skin care products, and is a famous female entrepreneur.

The Group currently has over 600 franchises and affiliated clinics spread out over 138 different nations. Shahnaz Herbals is the only company that creates skincare items “without animal testing" in addition to all of the above.

She borrowed Rs. 35,000 from her father to start her own salon at her home in Delhi, and she also turned a porch into a clinic at the same time. The good news was that she already had the necessary technology and equipment from overseas.

