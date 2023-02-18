The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) has urged colleges to bear the cost of students internships and said it is the responsibility of colleges to provide sufficient exposure to students who have already paid four years of tuition fees.

The statement by the physiotherapists’ body comes after a large number of physiotherapy students across the country wrote to the IAP seeking their intervention on the internship fees being charged from students. The students urged the IAP to issue advisory instruction to hospitals urging them not to take internship fees from students, and said the colleges should cover this fees on behalf of students.

“The Indian Association Physiotherapists hereby advise to all the management and principals of member/ non-member physiotherapy college to arrange for clinical internship of their students in the hospitals as per statutory guidelines as well as explore the opportunity to provide stipend and facilities equivalent to physiotherapy graduates in all states and Union territories," the IAP said in its statement.

We are in favour with #nopaidinternships for #physiotherapy students .its responsibility of collage to provide sufficient exposure to students who already paid 4 years tution fees.#IAPINDIA#PHYSIOTHERAPISTS#INTERNSHIPFEE#UpliftingPhysiotherapy Prime Motto pic.twitter.com/K8rFZcIdpx— IAP India Official (@india_iap) February 16, 2023

Jamia Millia Islamia Alumnus Nihal Ashraf, who spearheaded the no-internship fee campaign, said, “Students from other medical branches like MBBS get salary during internship, while the physiotherapy students on the other hand have to pay for their internship. This needs to be corrected."

In the letter which was written to the IAP, students and physiotherapists said the 6-month compulsory rotatory internship is what marks the completion of a physiotherapy student’s degree but in many hospitals, the management is demanding the internship fee from the students itself.

“This fee is not part of the curriculum requirements, and when enquired about it, it turns out that there is no official directory issue for it too. This unethical practice had been going on for quite some time, and students finally mustered to find a solution to end this," according to the letter to IAP.

