Invest In PSUs Condemned By Opposition, Says PM Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition on Thursday, during his speech at Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion on various issues, but even then he had a piece of investment advice. The prime minister said opposition parties spread lies about government-backed companies only to find them emerge stronger and reach new milestones of success. Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi said that they targeted India’s banking sector.

“They used to spread lies that the banks in India had collapsed. They made foreign experts say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks’ net profit doubled,” he said.

“Share market vale logo ke liye yeh mantra hai ki jis bhi sarkari company ko yeh gaali de usme daanv laga do acha hi hone vala hai (There is an advice for people who are investing in the share market, that in whichever government entity the opposition is a criticising, investment in them, you will gain profit)," he quipped.

He even mentioned that the opposition spoke negatively about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He said that they (the opposition) used to say HAL is finished and India’s defence sector. “Just like videos are shot in farms, a video was filmed at the door of HAL. The opposition tried to brainwash the HAL workers. Today, HAL is achieving new heights of success, registering the highest revenue,” PM Modi added.

In July, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments against HAL and said that the latter used lies to distract and mislead people, based upon the Congress leader’s 2019 statement which had claimed that HAL was going to be sick.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Centre has weakened the state-run aerospace industry and destroyed India’s strategic capability to benefit Anil Ambani.

PM Modi also cited that the opposition spoke lies about LIC. “Today, LIC is growing stronger. Those interested in stocks know they should invest in government companies’ shares”, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stated that they are now cursing the country and it is going to get stronger.

Prime Minister Modi also criticised the I.N.D.I.A alliance, and called it the ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) front. He said that the “Ghamandiya alliance” is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, instability, violence and terrorism. He also assured a guarantee that in his third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world.