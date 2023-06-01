Invest Rs 15,000 In Tulsi Farming And Earn Up To Rs 3,00,000

Commercial tulsi farming has gradually become one of the most profitable business ventures in the world, especially in India. Demand for Tulsi products is increasing gradually and with proper knowledge and techniques, it is possible to earn up to Rs 3,00,000 from its farming. An initial investment of Rs 15,000 is required to set up a Tulsi farm and the crop is ready for harvesting within 3 months. A farmer named Rajesh Verma has shared his experience of managing the Tulsi business with a portal. He lives in Bambhanpurwa, Tehsil Fatehpur district of Barabanki.

Rajesh started working on a Tulsi farm that covers an area of half bigha. He earned well and has now started working on a farm covering over 4 bighas and now earns a profit of Rs 2 Lakh. Other farmers have also started working on the Tulsi business following his example. According to Rajesh, he was not able to earn well by working in a conventional form of farming. Then he got to know about Tulsi farming from the Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants. Rajesh said that the initial investment of starting a 1 bigha Tulsi plant is Rs 4-5,000 which gives profits amounting to Rs 40-50,000.

Advantages of Tulsi Farming Business

Tulsi products have a significant demand in the market, due to their medicinal properties. This demand is increasing gradually which makes it a profitable business.

Planting and other costs are relatively less, but the return on investment is very good. And you will get your invested money back within a short time.

Commercial Tulsi farming is very lucrative because the Tulsi crop yields two important products: first, the seeds, and other the leaves.

Farmers should keep in mind the climate requirements, process of nursery raising, land preparation, and other aspects as well for the Tulsi business. They should also know about the pesticides to be used in Tulsi farming, the harvesting process, and the post-harvesting management of this plant. Rama Tulsi is one of the best varieties for commercial farming purposes.