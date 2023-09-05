Investing In Share Market? Never Forget Rajesh Jhunjhunwala's Timeless Tips

One of the well-known investors, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is commonly referred to as Big Bull, started his career with just Rs 5,000 in 1985. He soon started getting interested in stock markets.

In his initial years, he didn’t get any support from his father and had to borrow money from his father’s client. Later, he became a billionaire investor and was called the ‘Warren Buffett of India’. He passed away last year but his principles are still followed by several investors. Let us read a few of the timeless pieces of advice from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala strongly believed in the concept of ‘buy right and sit tight’. He always suggested that the investors should plan and do their own research rather than depend on someone else. He believed in a fighting spirit and understood the good and the bad in the market. It is important to stick to an investment plan.

Another principle that he stuck by was ‘go against the tide’. It is not possible for an investor to invest in every high-rise stock. Rather, he suggested buying stocks when others are selling and selling stocks when others are buying. In simple terms, to buy the stock when it is discounted and sell it when the market is rising.

Every investor should have patience and give their investment some time. It is not possible that the investor will receive good returns as soon as they invest. Huge returns can only be earned with patience, research and time.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also believed that an investor should never become emotional about their investments. As a beginner, it is important to choose long-term investment plans, but if you want to get rich, you should not get emotional about the stocks but rather choose the right time to exit.

The late investor also suggested not running after the companies that are in the limelight and not investing at unreasonable valuations. He believed in business growth and investing in big companies that might end up making the investors lose all their money. He advised studying the business and the growth of stocks rather than the brand of the company.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in the power of compounding as it helps convert any small investments into a higher corpus. He always suggested understanding the market and making investment plans.